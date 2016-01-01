Dr. Keerthana Kesavarapu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesavarapu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keerthana Kesavarapu, DO
Overview
Dr. Keerthana Kesavarapu, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Kesavarapu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Temple Internal Medicine Associates3322 N Broad St # 203, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 967-2093
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kesavarapu?
About Dr. Keerthana Kesavarapu, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1255710398
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kesavarapu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kesavarapu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kesavarapu works at
Dr. Kesavarapu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesavarapu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kesavarapu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kesavarapu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.