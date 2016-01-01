Dr. Keerthana Keshava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keshava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keerthana Keshava, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keerthana Keshava, MD
Dr. Keerthana Keshava, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Ramaiah Med Coll and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Keshava's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Neurosurgery501 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
-
2
Center for Community Health at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital515 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
-
3
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty769 54th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Keerthana Keshava, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1740420447
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- New York Hospital of Queens
- Ramaiah Med Coll
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
