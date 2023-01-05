Dr. Kefei Duan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kefei Duan, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kefei Duan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sterling Heights, MI.
Dr. Duan works at
Locations
Chesley Family Dental1950 Chesley Dr, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Directions (586) 326-6142
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duan?
Dr. Duan is the best dentist I have ever been to. She is kind and compassionate and takes time to make sure patients understand the details of the procedure. She is also highly educated and can do things like implants and sedation. Thanks Dr. Duan!
About Dr. Kefei Duan, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1194134999
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Duan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Duan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Duan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.