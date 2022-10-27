See All Gastroenterologists in Georgetown, SC
Dr. Kegan Jessamy, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kegan Jessamy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Upstate Medical University

Dr. Jessamy works at Tidelands Health Gastroenterology in Georgetown, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidelands Health Gastroenterology at Georgetown
    1011 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 527-3428

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Function Test
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Liver Function Test
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Esophageal

Treatment frequency



Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 27, 2022
    Excellent professional friendly approachable caring genuine
    Veronica Scanlon — Oct 27, 2022
    About Dr. Kegan Jessamy, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770997991
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Upstate Medical University
    Residency
    • SUNY Upstate Medical University
    Internship
    • SUNY Upstate Medical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kegan Jessamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jessamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jessamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jessamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jessamy works at Tidelands Health Gastroenterology in Georgetown, SC. View the full address on Dr. Jessamy’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jessamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jessamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jessamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jessamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

