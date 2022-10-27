Dr. Kegan Jessamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jessamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kegan Jessamy, MD
Overview
Dr. Kegan Jessamy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Upstate Medical University
Dr. Jessamy works at
Locations
Tidelands Health Gastroenterology at Georgetown1011 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 527-3428
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent professional friendly approachable caring genuine
About Dr. Kegan Jessamy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1770997991
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jessamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessamy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jessamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jessamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jessamy.
