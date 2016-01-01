Overview of Dr. Kehinde Adekola, MD

Dr. Kehinde Adekola, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Lagos (Nigeria) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Adekola works at Northwestern Medicine Supportive Oncology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.