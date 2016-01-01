Dr. Kehinde Adekola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adekola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kehinde Adekola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kehinde Adekola, MD
Dr. Kehinde Adekola, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Lagos (Nigeria) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Adekola works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Adekola's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Supportive Oncology250 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (866) 587-4322
-
2
Maggie Daley Center for Women's Cancer Care250 E Superior St Prentice Womens Hospital Ste 442, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (866) 587-4322
-
3
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
-
4
Prentice 5-2261250 E Superior St # 5-2261, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adekola?
About Dr. Kehinde Adekola, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1306026117
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas - MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- University Of Lagos (Nigeria)
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adekola accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adekola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adekola works at
Dr. Adekola has seen patients for HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adekola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adekola speaks Dutch.
Dr. Adekola has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adekola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adekola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adekola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.