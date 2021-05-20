Overview

Dr. Kehinde Layeni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Layeni works at Central Florida Cardiovascular in Tavares, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.