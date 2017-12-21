Dr. Kobayashi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keiichi Kobayashi, MD
Overview of Dr. Keiichi Kobayashi, MD
Dr. Keiichi Kobayashi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KOBE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY.
St Lukes Clinic Ala Moana Inc1441 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 2000, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 945-3719
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had Dr. Kobayashi as my primary care physician for a while now. His clinic at St. Luke's Clinic Ala Moana is very professionally run, although they seem to cater mostly to the Japanese community in particular. All of the staff are bilingual and super friendly from what I've seen though so it works out fine. Overall, I think Dr. Kobayashi is an amazing internist.
