Dr. Keikhosrow Kavoussi, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Keikhosrow Kavoussi, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Pahlavi University and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Kavoussi works at Austin Fertility and Reproductive Medicine in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Endometriosis & Fertility Center PA
    4303 James Casey St Ste A, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 444-1414
  2. 2
    Austin Fertility and Reproductive Medicine
    300 Beardsley Ln Ste 200 Bldg B, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 444-1414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment

STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 02, 2016
    I have many years with Dr. K.M.Kavoussi very good but a long time to wait for an appointment I went to my appointment the year and live north Austin yesterday. His secretary tells me sorry I was wrong is not your date today.But have an appointment in a month more.But who pays me my time Regards Samar
    Samar Cariel in Austin, TX — Aug 02, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Keikhosrow Kavoussi, MD
    About Dr. Keikhosrow Kavoussi, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    • 1013102904
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Maryland Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University Bayview Campus
    Residency
    Internship
    • Graduate Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Pahlavi University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keikhosrow Kavoussi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavoussi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kavoussi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kavoussi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kavoussi works at Austin Fertility and Reproductive Medicine in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kavoussi’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavoussi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavoussi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavoussi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavoussi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

