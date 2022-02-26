See All Otolaryngologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Keiko McManus, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Keiko McManus, MD

Dr. Keiko McManus, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.

Dr. McManus works at Keiko McManus MD, PLLC in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McManus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Keiko McManus MD, PLLC
    9150 Huebner Rd Ste 250, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 846-8293

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital

Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 26, 2022
I just had the most amazing experience today with Dr. McManus. She was a blessing in disguise and was able to help me understand my hearing loss for the 1st time in all of my years being HoH! Not only that but she talked to me on a personal level, as though we've known each other for years. I am so grateful for her wealth of knowledge and highly recommend her to anyone reading this! Thank you for your blessings today, I'm forever grateful for you!
Amy Carter — Feb 26, 2022
About Dr. Keiko McManus, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Japanese
NPI Number
  • 1568443380
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Tex Health Science Center
Internship
  • University Tex Health Science Center
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Keiko McManus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McManus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McManus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McManus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McManus works at Keiko McManus MD, PLLC in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. McManus’s profile.

Dr. McManus has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McManus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. McManus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McManus.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McManus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McManus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

