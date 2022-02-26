Overview of Dr. Keiko McManus, MD

Dr. Keiko McManus, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.



Dr. McManus works at Keiko McManus MD, PLLC in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

