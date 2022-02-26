Dr. Keiko McManus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McManus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keiko McManus, MD
Overview of Dr. Keiko McManus, MD
Dr. Keiko McManus, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.
Dr. McManus' Office Locations
Keiko McManus MD, PLLC9150 Huebner Rd Ste 250, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 846-8293
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I just had the most amazing experience today with Dr. McManus. She was a blessing in disguise and was able to help me understand my hearing loss for the 1st time in all of my years being HoH! Not only that but she talked to me on a personal level, as though we've known each other for years. I am so grateful for her wealth of knowledge and highly recommend her to anyone reading this! Thank you for your blessings today, I'm forever grateful for you!
About Dr. Keiko McManus, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Japanese
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Health Science Center
- University Tex Health Science Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
