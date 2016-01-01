Overview of Dr. Keino Johnson, DO

Dr. Keino Johnson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Jefferson Comprehensive Weight Mgmt Program @ Bala in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.