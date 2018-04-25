Overview

Dr. Keir Neighmond, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Malta, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Neighmond works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group Primary Care - Malta in Malta, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.