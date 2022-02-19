Dr. Keisha Baldeosingh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baldeosingh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keisha Baldeosingh, MD
Overview
Dr. Keisha Baldeosingh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA.
Dr. Baldeosingh works at
Locations
New Age Gastroenterology245 E Redlands Blvd Ste M, San Bernardino, CA 92408 Directions (909) 654-2199
Beaver Medical Group7000 Boulder Ave, Highland, CA 92346 Directions (909) 862-1191
Community Hospital of San Bernardino1805 Medical Center Dr, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Directions (909) 654-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everything went fine. She even took the time to talk to me after the procedure. Some doctors don't do this.
About Dr. Keisha Baldeosingh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1689994329
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baldeosingh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baldeosingh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baldeosingh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baldeosingh works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baldeosingh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baldeosingh.
