Dr. Keisha Baldeosingh, MD

Gastroenterology
2.3 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Keisha Baldeosingh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. 

Dr. Baldeosingh works at New Age Gastroenterology in San Bernardino, CA with other offices in Highland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Age Gastroenterology
    245 E Redlands Blvd Ste M, San Bernardino, CA 92408 (909) 654-2199
  2. 2
    Beaver Medical Group
    7000 Boulder Ave, Highland, CA 92346 (909) 862-1191
  3. 3
    Community Hospital of San Bernardino
    1805 Medical Center Dr, San Bernardino, CA 92411 (909) 654-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Community Hospital Of San Bernardino

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malnutrition
Obesity
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Tobacco Use Disorder
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gastroparesis
Headache
Heart Disease
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Proteinuria
Purpura
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Valley Fever
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 19, 2022
    Everything went fine. She even took the time to talk to me after the procedure. Some doctors don't do this.
    About Dr. Keisha Baldeosingh, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689994329
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keisha Baldeosingh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baldeosingh is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Baldeosingh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baldeosingh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baldeosingh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baldeosingh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baldeosingh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

