Overview of Dr. Keisha Burfoot, MD

Dr. Keisha Burfoot, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Leigh Hospital.



Dr. Burfoot works at CORNEY JORDAN & JONES in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.