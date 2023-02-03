Dr. Keisha Dennard-Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dennard-Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keisha Dennard-Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keisha Dennard-Hall, MD
Dr. Keisha Dennard-Hall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Dennard-Hall works at
Dr. Dennard-Hall's Office Locations
-
1
Obstretrics and Gynecology of Atlanta Johns Creek Office3890 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 300, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 775-2300Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Atlanta Womens Health Group PC1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 800, Sandy Springs, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-1137
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dennard-Hall?
My appt with Dr. Dennard-Hall and her staff was top tier! MS. CHERYL IS THE BEST NURSE FOR YOUR MAMMOGRAM. This was my first one and I must say it was not what I expected. SHE WENT ABOVE and BEYOND to make sure I was fully aware, comfortable and respected. We actually had a good laugh or two and it just made such a high stress moment, happen with ease. The front desk staff were great and my overall experience was amazing. You won't be disappointed with Dr. Dennard-Hall and her amazing team!!!!!
About Dr. Keisha Dennard-Hall, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1497723985
Education & Certifications
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dennard-Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennard-Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dennard-Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dennard-Hall works at
Dr. Dennard-Hall has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dennard-Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennard-Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennard-Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dennard-Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dennard-Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.