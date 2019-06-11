Dr. Ueda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keisuke Ueda, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Keisuke Ueda, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from KEIO GIJUKU UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
1
Wusm Department of Anesthesiology660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 454-6120
2
Child Neurology-wuca LLC13001 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 1A, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 454-6363
- 3 4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 454-6120
4
St. Louis Children's Hospital1 Childrens Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 454-6000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ueda has been treating my son at Children's Hospital in St. Louis Missouri. He is by far, one of the best doctors I have ever met. He cars about his patients, works with schedules, and tries everything to help the patient get better faster. He has been great with my son and I. I am lucky we found him and have him as the treating doctor for my son's concussion and severe migraines. Children's and St. Louis are lucky to have him here.
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1497199640
- KEIO GIJUKU UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Ueda accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ueda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ueda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ueda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.