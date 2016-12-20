See All Pediatricians in Smithtown, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Keith Ancona, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Keith Ancona, MD

Dr. Keith Ancona, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Ancona works at Louis T Cardi MD PC in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ancona's Office Locations

    Louis T Cardi MD PC
    300 E Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 979-6466

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Viral Infection
Influenza (Flu)
Acute Pharyngitis
Viral Infection
Influenza (Flu)
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Normal Baby Development Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 20, 2016
    I have been going to Dr.Ancona for my 3 kids for almost 20 years. I can't even imagine me going to anyone else. Love him and everything about the practice. He explains everything I need to know about anything that my kids are sick with and if he see's me with a confuse look on my face,he is more then happy to go over it again with me. He won't let me leave the office unless I am sure I understand what I need too know. Has a lot of patience. God Bless them all!!!!
    Lynda Orlando in Centereach, NY — Dec 20, 2016
    About Dr. Keith Ancona, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619934205
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Stony Brook Children's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Gettysburg College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Ancona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ancona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ancona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ancona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ancona works at Louis T Cardi MD PC in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ancona’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ancona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ancona.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ancona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ancona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

