Dr. Keith Anderson, MD

Family Medicine
3.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keith Anderson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Anderson works at Novant Health Cotswold Medical Clinic in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cotswold Medical Clinic
    Novant Health Cotswold Medical Clinic
200 Greenwich Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
(704) 850-0991

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 28, 2020
    Dr. Anderson has seen my son for the past several years. I like how Dr. Anderson relates to him and gives him the "facts" about his health, including things he should do differently, without being off-putting. Dr. Anderson is a great doctor for teens and someone my son looks up to. He has been very thorough in our appointments.
    Jan 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Keith Anderson, MD
    About Dr. Keith Anderson, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1174652606
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at Novant Health Cotswold Medical Clinic in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

