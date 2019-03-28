Dr. Keith Attkiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attkiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Attkiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Attkiss, MD
Dr. Keith Attkiss, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Dr. Attkiss' Office Locations
Ernest R Marrone II Dc2 1/2 Dearfield Dr, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 862-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Attkiss and his team are amazing. I had to have surgery to replace 24 year old implants when one suddenly popped. His office fit me In right away and arranged for surgery. They made me feel comfortable and took care of everything. The results are amazing! Although it was a forced upgrade, had I known the results would be so good, I would have done it earlier. Stephanie NY
About Dr. Keith Attkiss, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1053457408
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Attkiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Attkiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Attkiss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attkiss.
