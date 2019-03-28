See All Plastic Surgeons in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Keith Attkiss, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Keith Attkiss, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (11)
Map Pin Small Greenwich, CT
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Keith Attkiss, MD

Dr. Keith Attkiss, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.

Dr. Attkiss works at Keith Attkiss MD in Greenwich, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Attkiss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ernest R Marrone II Dc
    2 1/2 Dearfield Dr, Greenwich, CT 06831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 862-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Diseases
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Diseases
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Conditions Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Attkiss?

Mar 28, 2019
Dr. Attkiss and his team are amazing. I had to have surgery to replace 24 year old implants when one suddenly popped. His office fit me In right away and arranged for surgery. They made me feel comfortable and took care of everything. The results are amazing! Although it was a forced upgrade, had I known the results would be so good, I would have done it earlier. Stephanie NY
— Mar 28, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Keith Attkiss, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Keith Attkiss, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Attkiss to family and friends

Dr. Attkiss' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Attkiss

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Keith Attkiss, MD.

About Dr. Keith Attkiss, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053457408
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Yale New Haven Med Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Keith Attkiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attkiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Attkiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Attkiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Attkiss works at Keith Attkiss MD in Greenwich, CT. View the full address on Dr. Attkiss’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Attkiss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attkiss.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attkiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attkiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Keith Attkiss, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.