Dr. Basham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Basham, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Basham, MD is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Basham works at
Locations
Univnm-univnm-unm Hsc Department of Medicine1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-4661
DaVita Medical Group - Family Medicine - Coors2929 Coors Blvd NW Ste 200, Albuquerque, NM 87120 Directions (505) 839-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had the opportunity to work with Keith on my chronic illness and general health while he practiced in the Taos area. It was refreshing to have a physician take the time to listen carefully to my issues and offer clear and accessible solutions to address my problems and change them when needed. As a moderately young single male, I found him as easy to talk with as I talk with my best friends. This I found especially important as I am my only advocate. Finding a good physician has been hard and it was sad to hear his leaving Taos. You will be very lucky to find yourself in his care.
About Dr. Keith Basham, MD
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124329339
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basham accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Basham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.