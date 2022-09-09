See All Physicians Assistants in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Keith Basham, MD

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Keith Basham, MD is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM. 

Dr. Basham works at UNIVNM-UNIVNM-UNM HSC DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univnm-univnm-unm Hsc Department of Medicine
    1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-4661
  2. 2
    DaVita Medical Group - Family Medicine - Coors
    2929 Coors Blvd NW Ste 200, Albuquerque, NM 87120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 839-2300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Keith Basham, MD

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124329339
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Basham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Basham works at UNIVNM-UNIVNM-UNM HSC DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Basham’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Basham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

