Dr. Keith Basler, MD
Dr. Keith Basler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University of Missouri|University of Missouri School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Basler's Office Locations
Westchase7433 Monika Manor Dr, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (813) 608-5089Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida ENT and Allergy6827 1st Ave S Ste 100, St Petersburg, FL 33707 Directions (727) 380-6606
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was in need of urgent professional ENT care and Dr. Basler accommodated my needs not only quickly, but proficiently. I am more than pleased with him and the staff at this office. Thank you again Dr. Basler!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- University of Missouri|University of Missouri School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Basler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basler has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Meniere's Disease and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Basler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.