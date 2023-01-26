Dr. Keith Baumgarten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baumgarten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Baumgarten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keith Baumgarten, MD
Dr. Keith Baumgarten, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Avera De Smet Memorial Hospital, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Avera St. Benedict Health Center, Lakes Regional Healthcare, Murray County Medical Center, Osceola Community Hospital, Pipestone County Medical Center and Family Clinic Avera, Prairie Lakes Hospital, Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center, Sanford Vermillion Hospital and Wagner Community Memorial Hospital Avera.
Dr. Baumgarten works at
Dr. Baumgarten's Office Locations
-
1
Madison, SD Outreach - Madison Regional Health System323 SW 10th St, Madison, SD 57042 Directions (888) 331-5890Tuesday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Orthopedic Institute, Sioux Falls, SD810 E 23rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 331-5890Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
-
3
Madison, SD Outreach - Madison Chiropractic Center Building732 S WASHINGTON AVE, Madison, SD 57042 Directions (605) 331-5890
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera De Smet Memorial Hospital
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
- Avera St. Benedict Health Center
- Lakes Regional Healthcare
- Murray County Medical Center
- Osceola Community Hospital
- Pipestone County Medical Center and Family Clinic Avera
- Prairie Lakes Hospital
- Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center
- Sanford Vermillion Hospital
- Wagner Community Memorial Hospital Avera
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Avera
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midlands Choice
- Sanford Health Plan
- SelectCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baumgarten?
Dr Baumgarten is known to be very knowledgeable and professional. He is well-respected in my community. He exceeded my expectations and I would highly recommend him to anyone seeking the highest quality orthopedic care.
About Dr. Keith Baumgarten, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1467474452
Education & Certifications
- The Hosp for Special Surg NY Hosp
- Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- The Johns Hopkins Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baumgarten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baumgarten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baumgarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baumgarten works at
Dr. Baumgarten has seen patients for Joint Pain and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baumgarten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
174 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumgarten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumgarten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baumgarten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baumgarten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.