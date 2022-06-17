Overview of Dr. Keith Benzuly, MD

Dr. Keith Benzuly, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Benzuly works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG), Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.