Dr. Keith Berkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Berkowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Berkowitz, MD
Dr. Keith Berkowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
Dr. Berkowitz's Office Locations
-
1
Douglas Allen DO PC425 Madison Ave Fl 11, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 459-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berkowitz?
I had a desperate situation with dysregulation of my diabetes and he was able to quickly resolve it. As a retired M.D. I can say he has very good clinical judgment, which book learning cannot provide. He is at the frontiers of medical progress.
About Dr. Keith Berkowitz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1174532113
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.