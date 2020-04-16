Overview of Dr. Keith Berkowitz, MD

Dr. Keith Berkowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Berkowitz works at Center For Balanced Health in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

