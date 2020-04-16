See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Keith Berkowitz, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (21)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Keith Berkowitz, MD

Dr. Keith Berkowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Berkowitz works at Center For Balanced Health in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Berkowitz's Office Locations

    Douglas Allen DO PC
    425 Madison Ave Fl 11, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 459-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Malaise and Fatigue
Throat Pain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Malaise and Fatigue
Throat Pain

Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Keith Berkowitz, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1174532113
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Keith Berkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Berkowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Berkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Berkowitz works at Center For Balanced Health in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Berkowitz’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowitz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

