Dr. Keith Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Berman, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Berman, MD
Dr. Keith Berman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman's Office Locations
-
1
Aesthetic Physicians of Massachusetts PC369 Lexington Ave Ste 10T, New York, NY 10017 Directions (347) 870-9237
-
2
Staten Island SurgiCenter1055 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 351-0654
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berman?
i had a breast reduction in the early year 2000 i was so happy with my results but years later i put on weight and my breast grew again i am thinking of having another reduction and i would go to dr berman again for sure
About Dr. Keith Berman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811046444
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke`S-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- St Luke Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.