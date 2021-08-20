See All Psychiatrists in Fayetteville, AR
Dr. Keith Berner, MD

Psychiatry
3.1 (21)
Map Pin Small Fayetteville, AR
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Keith Berner, MD

Dr. Keith Berner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    112 W Center St Ste 200, Fayetteville, AR 72701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 935-3076

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 20, 2021
    I always felt in a safe and welcoming environment with Berner. He helped me so much in one year compared to almost 2 years with a therapist. His dad jokes are also funny. He always tried his best to sympathize with my situation and tried to make me comfortable knowing I’m prone to panic attacks. I would and have recommended him to friends especially with his funny, friendly, kind nature. He gives respect as you give respect.
    Rain — Aug 20, 2021
    About Dr. Keith Berner, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336283498
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE
