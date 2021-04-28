Overview of Dr. Keith Blackwell, MD

Dr. Keith Blackwell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Blackwell works at UCLA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE-OBGYN in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Dysphagia, Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face and and Jaw along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.