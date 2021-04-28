See All Otolaryngologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Keith Blackwell, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Keith Blackwell, MD

Dr. Keith Blackwell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Blackwell works at UCLA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE-OBGYN in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Dysphagia, Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face and and Jaw along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blackwell's Office Locations

    Ucla Department of Surgery
    10833 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-9111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Laryngitis
Dysphagia
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Pat Maginnis — Apr 28, 2021
    About Dr. Keith Blackwell, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1669496964
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
