Dr. Keith Block, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Block is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Oncologists
- IL
- Skokie
- Dr. Keith Block, MD
Dr. Keith Block, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keith Block, MD
Dr. Keith Block, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, University Hospital - University of Michigan and Virginia Gay Hospital.
Dr. Block works at
Dr. Block's Office Locations
-
1
North Shore Infusion Ltd.5230 Old Orchard Rd, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 492-3040Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
- Virginia Gay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer Counseling
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chemotherapy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diet Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat ENT Cancer
- View other providers who treat Exercise Counseling
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Herbal Medicine
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large-Cell
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Male Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Mantle Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Marginal Zone Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Nutritional Counseling
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stress Management
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Cancer
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Block?
It was a great relief and help to me to find a doctor educated about complementary cancer therapies and prepared to use them to help me heal in every possible way. Dr. Block is ceaselessly educating himself about cancer and both natural and allopathic approaches to healing cancer. His Center in Skokie, Illinois, is where he delivers his therapies, and you will have to travel there to take advantage of the chronomodulated chemotherapy and IV nutrition he offers, but with COVID they have started to offer telemedicine appointments and there is a lot of advice about diet, supplementation, and exercise they can give you through telemedicine.
About Dr. Keith Block, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1538208764
Education & Certifications
- Illinois Masonic Med Center Advocate Health Care Chicago
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Block has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Block accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Block has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Block works at
Dr. Block has seen patients for Malnutrition and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Block on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Block. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Block.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Block, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Block appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.