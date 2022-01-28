Overview of Dr. Keith Bolyard, MD

Dr. Keith Bolyard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Booneville and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.



Dr. Bolyard works at Ft. Smith Rheumatology PC in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.