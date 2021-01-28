Dr. Keith Boone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Boone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keith Boone, MD
Dr. Keith Boone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Boone works at
Dr. Boone's Office Locations
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Associates Medical Group Inc.205 E River Park Cir Ste 460, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 261-4500
Verma Clinic Inc5128 W Cypress Ave, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 261-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Contacted ALSA 2009 and had gastric Roux n Y gastric y-pass. Lost 105 lbs I have maintained weight loss. In 2009 by Dr. Keith Boone. I have seen him every year for follow up and trust him, Team and Staff. Dr. Boone and the ALSA Staff have always been responsive and supportive.
About Dr. Keith Boone, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1265495139
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boone has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic, Sleeve Gastrectomy and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Boone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boone.
