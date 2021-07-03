Dr. Keith Bourgeois, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bourgeois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Bourgeois, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Bourgeois, MD
Dr. Keith Bourgeois, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Bourgeois works at
Dr. Bourgeois' Office Locations
1
Medical Associates of Houston1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1504, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 650-0391
2
St. Joseph Medical Center1401 St Joseph Pkwy # SKS1106, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 757-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr Bourgeois when I suffered bilateral vitreous detachments while in the hospital being treated for another issue. The plan was to treat me and forestall future retina problems. The clinical experience is very patient-focused and pleasant, and he and his staff are calm, efficient, easy-going, and time-accommodating (I live almost 1.5 hours away.) The office manager, Suzanne, is very helpful. He takes the time to really explain his treatment plan. He’s very detailed and focused. But it is not until you are in the OR with him that you really get the “full-flavor” of his expertise. The nurses in the OR treat him with a sense of … well … reverence. He is truly in his element there. He rested his hand lightly on my cheek and with steady brush strokes of the laser, sort of “swept” the occlusion sin my vision-field away. I had no pain or fear. 100% of the floaters, occlusion and “wormy appearing” hemorrhages are gone. He is totally worthy of the trust which I placed in him.
About Dr. Keith Bourgeois, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- U Med Ctr
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bourgeois has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bourgeois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bourgeois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bourgeois has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Vitreoretinal Surgery and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bourgeois on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bourgeois speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourgeois. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourgeois.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bourgeois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bourgeois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.