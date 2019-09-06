See All Urologists in West Columbia, SC
Dr. Keith Brightbill II, MD

Urology
3.6 (18)
Map Pin Small West Columbia, SC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Keith Brightbill II, MD

Dr. Keith Brightbill II, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.

Dr. Brightbill II works at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Hydrocele and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brightbill II's Office Locations

    Lexington Medical Center
    2720 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 796-8515
    Carolina Urology Partners, West Columbia
    111 W Hospital Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 796-8515
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lexington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Keith Brightbill II, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104049980
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Brightbill II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brightbill II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brightbill II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brightbill II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brightbill II works at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Brightbill II’s profile.

    Dr. Brightbill II has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Hydrocele and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brightbill II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brightbill II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brightbill II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brightbill II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brightbill II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

