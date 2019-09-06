Dr. Keith Brightbill II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brightbill II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Brightbill II, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Brightbill II, MD
Dr. Keith Brightbill II, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Brightbill II works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Brightbill II's Office Locations
-
1
Lexington Medical Center2720 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 796-8515
-
2
Carolina Urology Partners, West Columbia111 W Hospital Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 796-8515Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brightbill II?
Always found him spending the desired time with me and answering fully my questions about current and prospective treatment. Wants a collaborative decision about treatment. Very engaging and down to earth. My favorite comment by him, "This procedure is not very fun" - Reply - "Well doc, which one of your procedure are...?
About Dr. Keith Brightbill II, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1104049980
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brightbill II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brightbill II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brightbill II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brightbill II works at
Dr. Brightbill II has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Hydrocele and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brightbill II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brightbill II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brightbill II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brightbill II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brightbill II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.