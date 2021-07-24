See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Encino, CA
Dr. Keith Brookenthal, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (38)
Map Pin Small Encino, CA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Keith Brookenthal, MD

Dr. Keith Brookenthal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Brookenthal works at Family Orthopedic/Rehab Center in Encino, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA, Tarzana, CA and Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brookenthal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Center Encino
    5353 Balboa Blvd Ste 202, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 789-9449
  2. 2
    Northridge Hospital Medical Center
    18300 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 885-8500
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Emergency Medicine Assocs
    18321 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 881-0800
  4. 4
    Valley Presbyterian Hospital
    15107 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 782-6600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
Spinal and Postural Screening
Bone Scan
McMurray's Test
Spinal and Postural Screening
Bone Scan

McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jul 24, 2021
    He saved our sons life. I will always recommend him to people I know
    Marisa McCoy — Jul 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Keith Brookenthal, MD
    About Dr. Keith Brookenthal, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1437118163
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Brookenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brookenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brookenthal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brookenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Brookenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brookenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brookenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brookenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

