Overview of Dr. Keith Brookenthal, MD

Dr. Keith Brookenthal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Brookenthal works at Family Orthopedic/Rehab Center in Encino, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA, Tarzana, CA and Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.