Dr. Keith Buhl, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Buhl, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital and Temple University Hospital.
Locations
Fcg LLC1403 Rhawn St, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 728-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Nazareth Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Buhl has been my gastro doctor for over 10 years. The friendliness of all the staff including the doctor is only surpassed by their experience and knowledge.
About Dr. Keith Buhl, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1962428433
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Buhl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buhl accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buhl has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buhl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Buhl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buhl.
