See All Rheumatologists in North Chesterfield, VA
Dr. Keith Burwell, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Keith Burwell, DO

Rheumatology
4.0 (7)
Map Pin Small North Chesterfield, VA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Keith Burwell, DO

Dr. Keith Burwell, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.

Dr. Burwell works at Arthritis Specialists Ltd in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Burwell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Specialists Ltd
    1401 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 1200, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6524

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Burwell?

    Aug 31, 2022
    This provider is genuinely caring and you can tell he is doing the best he can with a full schedule! . He actually listens to what you have to say and is very knowledgeable. He spent enough time with me to hear me out for my initial visit. The only issue that I would bring up, (that isn’t provider related, but more office related) is that the front office lost my new patient paperwork that I took my time to fill out and mail back one month prior to my appt. The FOA’s also seemed “irritated” and overwhelmed. But other than that, the provider was great, empathic and time efficient. I would recommend leaving a few “same day” slots available for people who might need to come in sooner than later. It’s extremely hard to get an appt.
    New Patient — Aug 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Keith Burwell, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Keith Burwell, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Burwell to family and friends

    Dr. Burwell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Burwell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Keith Burwell, DO.

    About Dr. Keith Burwell, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215298716
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Burwell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burwell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burwell works at Arthritis Specialists Ltd in North Chesterfield, VA. View the full address on Dr. Burwell’s profile.

    Dr. Burwell has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Burwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Keith Burwell, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.