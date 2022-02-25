Overview

Dr. Keith Callahan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Callahan works at Keith L Callahan MD DPC in Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.