Dr. Keith Charles, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Charles, MD
Dr. Keith Charles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Dora, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.
Dr. Charles works at
Dr. Charles' Office Locations
-
1
Mid Florida Eye Center - Mount Dora17560 US HIGHWAY 441, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (888) 820-7878
-
2
Mid Florida Eye Center-Leesburg600 N 14th St, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (888) 820-7878
-
3
Mid Florida Eye Center - Summerfield17556 Se 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (888) 820-7878
-
4
Mid Florida Eye Center- Wildwood5743 Williamsburg Ln, Wildwood, FL 34785 Directions (888) 820-7878
-
5
Mid Florida Surgery Center - Mount Dora17564 US Highway 441, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (888) 820-7878
- 6 17650 Se 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (888) 820-7878
-
7
Surgery Center of the Villages LLC17560 SE 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (888) 820-7878
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Charles?
My wife and I are full time travelers, and my cataracts were bad enough to prevent me from driving. I am also a lifelong birdwatcher, so it became very difficult to do any of that either. We came to Florida specifically for my eye surgery, and we were able to schedule both eye surgeries about 3 weeks apart in February 2022. The procedures were quick and pain free and now I can see (20/20) without eyeglasses for the first time in over 20 years! Thank you Dr. Charles for giving me my vision back, and I can see birds again!
About Dr. Keith Charles, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1255334389
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles works at
Dr. Charles has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Keratitis and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.