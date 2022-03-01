Overview of Dr. Keith Charles, MD

Dr. Keith Charles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Dora, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Charles works at Mid Florida Eye Center in Mount Dora, FL with other offices in Leesburg, FL, Summerfield, FL and Wildwood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Keratitis and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.