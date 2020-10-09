See All Dermatologists in New Haven, CT
Dr. Keith Choate, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (18)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Keith Choate, MD is a Dermatologist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Choate works at Yale Dermatology Associates in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yale Dermatology Associates
    2 Church St S Ste 305 Fl 3, New Haven, CT 06519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-4445

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 09, 2020
    Dedicated doctor - when my husband was sick, he came to the office on days he was not seeing patients to help us and visited him in the hospital. He goes above and beyond in ways few doctors have for my family.
    — Oct 09, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Keith Choate, MD
    About Dr. Keith Choate, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609058080
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Choate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choate has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choate works at Yale Dermatology Associates in New Haven, CT. View the full address on Dr. Choate’s profile.

    Dr. Choate has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Choate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

