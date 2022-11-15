Dr. Keith Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Chu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Locations
Carient Heart & Vascular - Manassas Office8100 Ashton Ave Ste 200, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (877) 415-4116
Carient Heart & Vascular - Vienna Office415 Church St NE Ste 101, Vienna, VA 22180 Directions (877) 415-4116
Warrenton Heart Center LLC559 Frost Ave Ste 102, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (877) 415-4116
Fauquier Health Physician Services LLC384 Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 341-7530
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Visits with Dr. Chu are always pleasant and I leave with questions answered. And his staff is awesome. Love the ultrasound staff.????
About Dr. Keith Chu, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University
