Dr. Keith Chung, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Chung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.
Locations
Comprehensive Surgery Clinic Apmc4150 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 433-1303Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chung, Is an amazing Doctor. I did the gastric bypass surgery back in 2010. I FOLLOWED his instructions and my recovery was great. I had no complications at all. However, when visiting the office the staff was super friendly, he listened to my concerns and I never felt rushed.
About Dr. Keith Chung, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.