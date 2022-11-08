Dr. Kevin Colleran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colleran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Colleran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Colleran, MD
Dr. Kevin Colleran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Dr. Colleran works at
Dr. Colleran's Office Locations
-
1
Professional Orthopaedics Associates, Ltd.3 W Olive St, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 961-3823
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colleran?
I have had 2 knee replacements with Dr Collern. I highly recommend him for anything joint related. I first saw him way back for shoulder injections and as time progressed my knees started to go making life miserable. He gave me my life back. Both knees are amazing. No pain is so nice. I am an RN and his caring attitude as well as the staff will allow me to highly recommend him again and again
About Dr. Kevin Colleran, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1235115593
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colleran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colleran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colleran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colleran works at
Dr. Colleran has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colleran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Colleran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colleran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colleran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colleran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.