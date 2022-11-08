Overview of Dr. Kevin Colleran, MD

Dr. Kevin Colleran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center.



Dr. Colleran works at Professional Orthopaedics Associates, Ltd. in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.