Dr. Keith Coombs, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coombs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Coombs, DDS
Overview
Dr. Keith Coombs, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Coombs works at
Locations
-
1
Las Cruces Orthodontics1160 Commerce Dr Ste B, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 232-1526
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coombs?
De. Coombs is so kind, patient, and gentle. I have been going to this office since it was just him, Jenny, and one chair. I recommend his team to everyone and get great feedback. They are THE ABSOLUTE BEST!!!
About Dr. Keith Coombs, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1023267796
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coombs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coombs accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coombs using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coombs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coombs works at
271 patients have reviewed Dr. Coombs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coombs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coombs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coombs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.