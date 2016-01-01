Dr. Keith Dahl, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Dahl, DO
Overview
Dr. Keith Dahl, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health1050 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 816-6440
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Keith Dahl, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1043479033
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
