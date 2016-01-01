Overview

Dr. Keith Dahl, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Dahl works at Advantage Care Physicians in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.