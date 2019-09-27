Overview of Dr. Keith Dahlhauser, MD

Dr. Keith Dahlhauser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Texas|Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Dahlhauser works at Cascade Eye And Skin Centers in Puyallup, WA with other offices in University Place, WA and Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.