Dr. Keith Dahlhauser, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (93)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Keith Dahlhauser, MD

Dr. Keith Dahlhauser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Texas|Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Dahlhauser works at Cascade Eye And Skin Centers in Puyallup, WA with other offices in University Place, WA and Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Dahlhauser's Office Locations

    Cascade Eye & Skin Centers PC
    1703 S Meridian Ste 101, Puyallup, WA 98371 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 848-3000
    Cascade Eye and Skin Centers PC
    5225 Cirque Dr W Ste 200, University Place, WA 98467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 564-3365
    Harbor Lasik Center
    4907 Point Fosdick Dr # E600, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 857-4477

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Presbyopia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 27, 2019
    I had monovision lasik and Dr. Dalhauser guides me through the whole process telling me exactly what he was going to do. The results were fantastic and I couldn't be happier. Highly recommend!
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Keith Dahlhauser, MD
    About Dr. Keith Dahlhauser, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003827171
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Of Mn Med Sch, Ophthalmology St Mary'S Mercy Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year|University Of Minnesota
    Internship
    • St Mary's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Texas|Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Dahlhauser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahlhauser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dahlhauser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dahlhauser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dahlhauser has seen patients for Presbyopia, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dahlhauser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahlhauser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahlhauser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahlhauser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahlhauser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

