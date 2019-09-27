Dr. Keith Dahlhauser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahlhauser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Dahlhauser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keith Dahlhauser, MD
Dr. Keith Dahlhauser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Texas|Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Dahlhauser works at
Dr. Dahlhauser's Office Locations
-
1
Cascade Eye & Skin Centers PC1703 S Meridian Ste 101, Puyallup, WA 98371 Directions (253) 848-3000
-
2
Cascade Eye and Skin Centers PC5225 Cirque Dr W Ste 200, University Place, WA 98467 Directions (253) 564-3365
-
3
Harbor Lasik Center4907 Point Fosdick Dr # E600, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 857-4477
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dahlhauser?
I had monovision lasik and Dr. Dalhauser guides me through the whole process telling me exactly what he was going to do. The results were fantastic and I couldn’t be happier. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Keith Dahlhauser, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003827171
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Mn Med Sch, Ophthalmology St Mary'S Mercy Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year|University Of Minnesota
- St Mary's Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Texas|Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahlhauser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dahlhauser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahlhauser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dahlhauser works at
Dr. Dahlhauser has seen patients for Presbyopia, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dahlhauser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dahlhauser speaks Spanish.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahlhauser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahlhauser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahlhauser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahlhauser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.