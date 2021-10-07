Overview

Dr. Keith Derickson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Derickson works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.