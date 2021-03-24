See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Keith Desrochers, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Keith Desrochers, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Keith Desrochers, MD

Dr. Keith Desrochers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Desrochers works at Clara Medical Group PC in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Desrochers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clara Medical Group PC
    10250 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1450, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 334-6393
  2. 2
    180 SUTTER ST, San Francisco, CA 94104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 349-0850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gonorrhea Screening
HIV Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Gonorrhea Screening
HIV Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Desrochers?

Mar 24, 2021
I had a wonderful experience with the doctor and the Forward team in Century City. Although the booking of the initial, in-person visit was a bit challenging during COVID (took approximately 2 weeks), the quality of service was exceptional, and all my questions and concerns were answered. The follow-up visits, online and in-person, have been timely, informative, and pleasant. My interactions with clinicians and support staff through the app and email are also professional and cordial. At present, I am looking forward to review the results from genetic report to adjust my nutrition plan with Dr. Des Rochers.
Iya R. — Mar 24, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Keith Desrochers, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Keith Desrochers, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Desrochers to family and friends

Dr. Desrochers' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Desrochers

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Keith Desrochers, MD.

About Dr. Keith Desrochers, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1396163416
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Desrochers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Desrochers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desrochers.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desrochers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desrochers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Keith Desrochers, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.