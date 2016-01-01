Dr. Ditkowsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Ditkowsky, MD
Dr. Keith Ditkowsky, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Keith S Ditkowsky, MD100 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 106, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 396-0290
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1225102015
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
