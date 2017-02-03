Dr. Keith Dockery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dockery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Dockery, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Dockery, MD
Dr. Keith Dockery, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University in Washington DC and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Dockery works at
Dr. Dockery's Office Locations
-
1
Buckhead ENT1800 Peachtree St NW Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 350-7966
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dockery?
Doctor Dockery got to my problem where other doctors went around the problem. He is a very good and kind doctor, I love my doctor he's the best. Thank you doctor Dockery for me feeling so much better.
About Dr. Keith Dockery, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659373611
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth U Mcv Sch Med, Otolaryngology Univ Hosp Of Cleveland, Otolaryngology
- Georgetown University in Washington DC
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dockery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dockery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dockery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dockery works at
Dr. Dockery has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dockery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dockery speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Dockery. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dockery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dockery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dockery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.