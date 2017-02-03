Overview of Dr. Keith Dockery, MD

Dr. Keith Dockery, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University in Washington DC and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Dockery works at Buckhead ENT in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.