Overview of Dr. Keith Duplantis, MD

Dr. Keith Duplantis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Duplantis works at OrthoLA--orthopaedic sports medicine, joint & hand specialists in Houma, LA with other offices in Franklin, LA, Thibodaux, LA and Lutcher, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.