Dr. Duplantis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Duplantis, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Duplantis, MD
Dr. Keith Duplantis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
OrthoLA Houma180 Corporate Dr, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 625-2200
OrthoLA Franklin1105 NORTHWEST BLVD, Franklin, LA 70538 Directions (985) 625-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
- 3 726 N Acadia Rd Ste 2400, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 493-4080
St. James Parish Hospital1645 Lutcher Ave, Lutcher, LA 70071 Directions (225) 869-5512
Hospital Affiliations
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This doctor does know what he is doing.and I can attest he does care for his patients. I.d say he gets 100% done if it will work out.very competent.
About Dr. Keith Duplantis, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1932379872
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Duplantis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duplantis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duplantis has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duplantis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Duplantis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duplantis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duplantis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duplantis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.