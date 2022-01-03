Overview of Dr. Keith Edwards, MD

Dr. Keith Edwards, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Edwards works at Multiple Sclerosis Center in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.