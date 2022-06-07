Dr. Keith Feder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Feder, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Feder, MD
Dr. Keith Feder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Feder works at
Dr. Feder's Office Locations
-
1
West Coast Center and Ortho Sgy1200 Rosecrans Ave Ste 208, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 726-0750
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feder?
Dr. Feder is probably the best sports doc I have ever seen. Diagnosis on point, treatment plan on point. Works phenomenal with athletes!
About Dr. Keith Feder, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1821134123
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feder works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Feder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.