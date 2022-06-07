Overview of Dr. Keith Feder, MD

Dr. Keith Feder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Centinela Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Feder works at West Coast Center and Ortho Sgy in Manhattan Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.